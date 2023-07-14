TAILGUNNER Launch Video "New Horizons" Single; Debut Album Out Now

UK-based heavy metal shooting stars, Tailgunner, have finally released their debut studio album, Guns For Hire.

To celebrate the release, Tailgunner reveal their new single, plus a video clip for the track, "New Horizons". It is a song about vengeance! Boasting the bands heaviest riffs and biggest hooks to date, Tailgunner tear into their latest single, combining speed metal riffs and a chorus reminiscent of those classic 80’s power metal bands like Helloween, with some lightning fast twin leads to boot. The video, shot in April 2023 in the bands spiritual home of Liverpool, is a true throwback to the glory days that inspire the band, and could be taken straight from 1986.

Guns For Hire is available on three different vinyl (royal blue, crystal clear and as a picture disc) limited to 500 copies each, as well as on CD digipak (Europe only) and a CD Jewelcase (US only) and digital. At the Atomic Fire Records Webshop you can order any format along with an exclusive bundle shirt. Order here.

The band comments: "Our debut album Guns For Hire is the result of not only the time we have spent together as a band, but a decade of Blood, Sweat, Tears, Beers, Fights N’ Endless nights - All lit by a burning love for Heavy Metal. Now, Children of the Night, Marauders of Earth N’ Hells Vagabonds on July 14 we invite you to live it with us, told by the tale of these ten songs. heavy metal is the undying beast, it cannot be killed, it cannot be stopped, it soldiers on no matter what. Our friend the Warhead, brought to life on our debut album by the incredible Sadist Art Design in a cocktail of 50’s Horror N’ 80’s B Movie posters, is the personification of this music we are so proud to carry the torch for. Are you ready to carry it with us?”

Tracklisting:

“Shadows Of War”

“Guns For Hire”

“White Death”

“Revolution Scream”

“Futures Lost”

“New Horizons”

“Warhead”

“Crashdive”

“Blood For Blood”

“Rebirth”

“Crashdive” video:

Tailgunner will tour the UK in October.