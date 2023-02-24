TAILGUNNER Release New Single "Revolution Scream"; Music Video

Are you ready to start a Revolution? Since launching in January of 2022, Tailgunner have taken the world of underground heavy metal by the scruff of the neck, and grasp with an iron first.

Today, Tailgunner release their hymn "Revolution Scream" and return to all streaming platforms. Listen here, and watch a video below.

“Yesterdays embers are ash now, the future always out of sight. We only know that it’s ours now, so take it - This is your right", says the band. Tailgunner send a message direct to those who try to claim that heavy metal is dead. A slice of melodic power metal, with a ‘more is more’ video rarely seen this side of 1990, "Revolution Scream" is a metal anthem about staking your claim to the future, and grabbing with both hands.

You can get the song also on the strictly limited (500 copies) MCD "Crashdive" at the Atomic Fire Webshop here. Or send your request to shop@fireflash-records.com.

The band are also confirmed to play their first German show at Keep It True - Rising festival in Würzburg, Germany (October 6 - 7) In October, Tailgunner return to the UK, for the Guns For Hire headline tour.