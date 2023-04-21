TANITH Premier "Flame" Music Video; Voyage Album Out Now

New York City's Tanith - Russ Tippins (guitars, vocals), Cindy Maynard (bass, vocals), and Keith Robinson (drums) - have released their new album, Voyage, via Metal Blade. The album was recorded and mastered on 24-track analog tape and has never been digitized from recording to pressing. Also, fans will recognize Tippins from NWOBHM legends, Satan.

Today, the band has shared the video for "Flame". "To us, 'Flame' is a standout track," the band says. "Firstly, it's written in a major key, which isn't too common in metal these days, and, Cindy plays keys on the intro! Although the lyrical theme is pretty dark, we made sure to keep the music upbeat and positive. We really had the best time making this video at Saint Vitus... enjoy!"

Voyage is available digitally, on CD, and via multiple vinyl variants. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Snow Tiger"

"Falling Wizard"

"Olympus by Dawn"

"Architects of Time"

"Adrasteia"

"Mother of Exile"

"Seven Moons (Galantia Part 2)"

"Flame"

"Never Look Back"

"Olympus By Dawn" video:

"Snow Tiger" video: