May 16, 2023, 12 minutes ago

TANITH Share "Falling Wizard" Guitar Playthrough Video

New York City's Tanith - Russ Tippins (guitars, vocals), Cindy Maynard (bass, vocals), and Keith Robinson (drums) - recently released their new album, Voyage, via Metal Blade. The album was recorded and mastered on 24-track analog tape and has never been digitized from recording to pressing. Also, fans will recognize Tippins from NWOBHM legends, Satan.

Today, the band shares a guitar playthrough video for the album track, "Falling Wizard". Check it out below:

Voyage is available digitally, on CD, and via multiple vinyl variants. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Snow Tiger"
"Falling Wizard"
"Olympus by Dawn"
"Architects Of Time"
"Adrasteia"
"Mother Of Exile"
"Seven Moons (Galantia Part 2)"
"Flame"
"Never Look Back"

"Flame" video:

"Olympus By Dawn" video:

"Snow Tiger" video:



