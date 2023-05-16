TANITH Share "Falling Wizard" Guitar Playthrough Video

New York City's Tanith - Russ Tippins (guitars, vocals), Cindy Maynard (bass, vocals), and Keith Robinson (drums) - recently released their new album, Voyage, via Metal Blade. The album was recorded and mastered on 24-track analog tape and has never been digitized from recording to pressing. Also, fans will recognize Tippins from NWOBHM legends, Satan.

Today, the band shares a guitar playthrough video for the album track, "Falling Wizard". Check it out below:

Voyage is available digitally, on CD, and via multiple vinyl variants. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Snow Tiger"

"Falling Wizard"

"Olympus by Dawn"

"Architects Of Time"

"Adrasteia"

"Mother Of Exile"

"Seven Moons (Galantia Part 2)"

"Flame"

"Never Look Back"

"Flame" video:

"Olympus By Dawn" video:

"Snow Tiger" video: