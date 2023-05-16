TANITH Share "Falling Wizard" Guitar Playthrough Video
May 16, 2023, 12 minutes ago
New York City's Tanith - Russ Tippins (guitars, vocals), Cindy Maynard (bass, vocals), and Keith Robinson (drums) - recently released their new album, Voyage, via Metal Blade. The album was recorded and mastered on 24-track analog tape and has never been digitized from recording to pressing. Also, fans will recognize Tippins from NWOBHM legends, Satan.
Today, the band shares a guitar playthrough video for the album track, "Falling Wizard". Check it out below:
Voyage is available digitally, on CD, and via multiple vinyl variants. Order here.
Tracklisting:
"Snow Tiger"
"Falling Wizard"
"Olympus by Dawn"
"Architects Of Time"
"Adrasteia"
"Mother Of Exile"
"Seven Moons (Galantia Part 2)"
"Flame"
"Never Look Back"
