TANITH To Release Voyage Album In April; "Snow Tiger" Music Video Posted

New York City's Tanith - Russ Tippins (guitars, vocals), Cindy Maynard (bass, vocals), and Keith Robinson (drums) - have announced their new album, Voyage, out April 21 via Metal Blade.

The album was recorded and mastered on 24-track analog tape and has never been digitized from recording to pressing. Also, fans will recognize Tippins from NWOBHM legends, Satan.

Today, the band has shared the video for first single "Snow Tiger." Watch below.

"We are super stoked for everyone to hear this track, as it's one of our favorites from the album," the band shares. "We really tried to up the ante with this one. As for the video, we wanted to share a glimpse of how we made this record. It really captures the spirit of our entire time in the studio."

The record will be available digitally, on CD, and via multiple vinyl variants. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Snow Tiger"

"Falling Wizard"

"Olympus by Dawn"

"Architects of Time"

"Adrasteia"

"Mother of Exile"

"Seven Moons (Galantia Part 2)"

"Flame"

"Never Look Back"

"Snow Tiger" video: