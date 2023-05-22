TANK – Founder ALGY WARD Dead At 63

Alasdair Mackie "Algy" Ward, founder and frontman of British metal legends Tank, has died at the age of 63. He reportedly passed away on May 17 at a hospital in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, United Kingdom after suffering from serious health issues for quite some time.

Ward’s death was announced by Tank guitarist Mick Tucker, writing on social media: "R.I.P Algy... Just heard the sad news my old band mate passed away in hospital last Wednesday, May 17.

"We formed a formidable songwriting team when I joined Tank in 1983 and recorded some great albums along the way and many shows with Tank and the Nicky Moore band who I joined in 1990 with Algy.

"Over the last couple of years we had to carry on without him but hoped one day we could get him back onstage with us.

"A glass will be raised tonight in your honour ...."