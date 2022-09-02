TANKARD Issue “Lockdown Forever” Single, Music Video

Four decades into their liver-destroying, gut-stretching, thrash rampage, there's still no stopping the Tankard beer train. Just in time for the festivities surrounding their 40th birthday, Tankard prepares to let their eighteenth album, and debut for the new label Reaper Entertainment, Pavlov's Dawgs, off the leash on September 30th.

The third single from Pavlov's Dawgs, "Lockdown Forever," deals with the Coronavirus pandemic and the related isolation in lockdown in a Tankard-typical way. The official video for the song was filmed and edited in July 2022 under the direction of Renatus Töpke (Töpkefilm.de).

Vocalist Andreas "Gerre" Geremia,, "Today we are releasing our third video clip for our new opus Pavlov`s Dawgs... For the very first time we worked together with Renatus Töpke and we had the opportunity to shoot at the locations where the legendary science fiction comedy Iron Sky was made! Not only because of that, I think the result of ‘Lockdown Forever’ is more than worth seeing (and of course hearing)! Imagine, there is such a blatant virus that forces you to stay at home forever! Locked up for the rest of your life you can only order pizza, do yoga, and listen through your metal collection from A-Z! The latter would be no problem for me of course, I'm well stocked… in this sense: Not only ‘Lockdown Forever’ but also ‘metal forever!’”

The taps are polished, the Freibier is flowing, and Tankard are finally back to what they do best five long years after their last studio album: Thrashing madly, drinking thirstily, and ever so cleverly intertwining metal, humor, and sarcastic social commentary into one big raucous ball of entertainment.

Pavlov's Dawgs, which was recorded and produced at Gernhard Studio Troisdorf together with producer Martin Buchwalter, will be available on CD, vinyl in various color variants, limited earbook with previously unreleased pictures from the last 40 years of Tankard, and as a limited box set which includes two demos on cassette.

Tracklisting:

“Pavlov’s Dawg”

“Ex-Fluencer”

“Beerbarians”

“Diary Of A Nihilist”

“Veins Of Terra”

“Momento”

“Metal Cash Machine”

“Dark Self Intruder”

“Lockdown Forever”

“On The Day I Die”

"Lockdown Forever" video:

"Ex-Fluencer":

"Beerbarians" lyric video:

(Photo - Axel Jusseit)