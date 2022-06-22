TANKARD To Release “Beerbarians” Single In July; More Pavlov’s Dawgs Album Details Revealed

Even after 40 steamy, liver-destroying, gut-stretching years in the name of heavy metal, there's no stopping the Tankard beer train. Just in time for the festivities surrounding their 40th birthday, our favorite Frankfurt band lets Pavlov's Dawgs off the leash, their 18th album in total and debut for the new label Reaper Entertainment.

Just in time for the pre-order-start of the new album on July 1, 2022, the first digital single with the wonderful title "Beerbarians" will also be released. The matching cover of the single was created by Cliff Knese.

Album and single were produced and recorded again in the Gernhard Studio Troisdorf, together with producer Martin Buchwalter.

To shorten the waiting time for the new single, the band presents you an official studio trailer and gives you a look behind the scenes at Gernhard Studio:

Pavlov's Dawgs will be released on CD, colored vinyl, limited earbook with previously unreleased pictures from 40 years of Tankard and as a limited boxset including two demos on cassette.

Tracklisting:

“Pavlov’s Dawg”

“Ex-Fluencer”

“Beerbarians”

“Diary Of A Nihilist”

“Veins Of Terra”

“Momento”

“Metal Cash Machine”

“Dark Self Intruder”

“Lockdown Forever”

“On The Day I Die”

(Photo - Axel Jusseits)