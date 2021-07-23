TANTRIC Celebrate Release Of New Album With “Walk That Way” Video

Post-grunge alternative band Tantric have released their new album The Sum Of All Things today on all platforms and formats. The album is a passionate, emotional rollercoaster that is chock full of memorable hooks, heavy riffs and some of the band’s best songs to date.

To celebrate the release of the album, the band is proud to share a new performance video filmed earlier this year for one of the album’s standout tracks, the heavy rocker “Walk That Way.” The video features vocalist and frontman Hugo Ferreira alongside guitarist Sebastian LaBar, bassist Jaron Gulino and drummer Jason Hartless. Together this quartet kicks up enough rock charisma and technical prowess to power six bands.

Special bonus tracks include newly supercharged recordings of the band's massive hit singles "Breakdown" and "Down And Out". The album is svailable as a digipak CD or in a special 2 part vinyl package with the full album on colored vinyl PLUS a bonus 12" single. Order the CD and LP at Cleopatra Records. Save here.

Tracklisting:

“Alone”

“Walk That Way”

“Twisting And Turning”

“Can’t Find This”

“Living Here Without You”

“Take Me I’m Broken”

“The Words To Say”

“Compound”

“Pushover”

“Ten Years”

“The Sum Of All Things”

“Breakdown” (Bonus Track)

“Down And Out” (Bonus Track)

"Whiskey & You" (Bonus Track)