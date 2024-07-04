TANYA O’CALLAGHAN - "It Has Been Such A Blast Working With BRUCE DICKINSON"; Video

Bruce Dickinson bassist, Tanya O'Callaghan, was interviewed by Chaoszine prior to Dickinson's show at Copenhell festival in Copenhagen, Denmark on June 19. Watch the video below:

Dickinson and his band recently performed at Hellfest 2024 in Clisson, France. Pro-shot livestream video of the entire show, courtesy of ARTE Concert, can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Accident Of Birth"

"Abduction"

"Laughing In The Hiding Bush"

"Afterglow Of Ragnarok"

"Chemical Wedding"

"Resurrection Men"

"Rain On The Graves"

"Book Of Thel"

"The Alchemist"

"Darkside Of Aquarius"

Bruce Dickinson has announced a limited-edition CD release for his single, "Resurrection Men", out July 26 via BMG and available to pre-order here.

“The surf guitar at the intro – the Dick Dale bit – that’s me!” explains Dickinson about "Resurrection Men", in between dates on his hugely acclaimed first solo tour of Europe in two decades.

“We were just mucking around with the tremolo setting, we put the chords down and I went, ‘Ok, that’s kinda cool!’ It was like, ‘What if Quentin Tarantino made a metal record?’ Then it goes somewhere different, we get a bit heavy, and we did this whole middle section and it was like, ‘Were you just channelling Geezer Butler in another life?’ It was early Sabbath – Behind the Wall of Sleep. Just, ‘Oh my god that’s heavy!’”

The three track CD comes in gatefold digi-sleeve and includes a limited number of double-sided Mandrake ‘Movie Posters’ (375mm x 285mm) for pre-orders via the official Mandrake Project store only (themandrakeproject.com), reflecting the comic book artwork for Episode 3 which will be released via Z2 comics on July 17th.

The two CD bonus songs, "Afterglow Of Ragnarok" and "Abduction", were recorded live at Dickinson’s show in Sao Paulo, Brazil on May 4, 2024 as part of his current world tour for The Mandrake Project.

Tracklisting:

"Resurrection Men"

"Afterglow Of Ragnarok" (Live)

"Abduction" (Live)

Dickinson’s tour continues in Europe through July with remaining dates listed below.

July

5 - Ippodrome Delle Capannelle, Rock In Roma, Rome, Italy *

6 - Bassano Del Grappa, Metal Park, Vincenza, Italy *

9 - Palladium, Koln, Germany

11 - Masters Of Rock Festival, Vizovice, Czech Republic *

13 - Hala, Zagreb, Croatia

16 - Kolodrum Arena, Sofia, Bulgaria

19 - Kucukciftlik Park, Istanbul, Turkey

21 - Release, Athens, Greece *

* festival performance

(Photo - John McMurtrie)