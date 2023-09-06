TAPROOT Release New Single “Favourite Song” Feat. NONPOINT Singer

Michigan hard rock favorites Taproot have released their new single “Favourite Song”, the first official single from their upcoming album SC\SSRS, in stores September 29. Featuring a guest appearance from Nonpoint vocalist Elias Soriano, the track hit digital outlets on September 1, with a visualizer lyric video available below.

Produced by guitarist/vocalist Stephen Richards at The Loft in Saline, MI, and mixed by Matt LaPlant (Nonpoint, Skindred), the album, fully written and recorded by Richards, will be the band’s first studio release since 2012’s The Episodes (Victory), available Sep 29th at retail and all digital outlets Worldwide via THC: Music/Seven Arts/Amplified Distribution.

“Favourite Song” goes to radio this week and has already started garnering attention from stations across the US, including spins on the nationally syndicated show Hard Drive with Lou Brutus. The track made its live debut on the WJJO stage at Taste Of Madison over the weekend, where Nonpoint vocalist Elias Soriano made a guest appearance on stage to perform the track live for the first time.

SC\SSRS is available for pre-order now from volatilemerchandise.com.

Taproot will play Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Alton, VA this weekend, followed by a series of sold out album release shows at the Machine Shop in Flint, MI, and an “Album Release Tour” with dates through the end of 2023 featuring special guests September Mourning, Eva Under Fire, Smile Empty Soul, Dead By Wednesday, I Set My Friends on Fire, and Heartsick on select dates. The upcoming shows will also showcase the return of original drummer Jarrod Montague, who rejoined the band earlier this year.

Dates:

September

9 – Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival

29 – Flint, MI – The Machine Shop (SOLD OUT)

30 – Flint, MI – The Machine Shop (SOLD OUT)

October

1 – Flint, MI – The Machine Shop (SOLD OUT)

6 – Racine, WI – Route 20

7 – Joliet, IL – The Forge

13 – Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center

14 – Harrison, OH – The Blue Note

20 – Columbus, OH – The King Of Clubs

21 – Lakewood, OH – The Winchester

November

2 – New Bedford, MA – The Vault

3 – Hampton Beach, NH – Wally’s

4 – New York City, NY – The Gramercy Theatre

17 – Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation

18 – Angola, IN – The Eclectic Room

December

8 – Steubenville, OH – Masonic Theatre

9 – Wyandotte, MI – District 142