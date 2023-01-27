TARA LYNCH Releases "Badassery" Single Feat. VINNY APPICE; Music Video Streaming

Tara Lynch returns with her legendary guests Vinny Appice, Bjorn Englen and producer Brent Woods to bring you an anthemic song she wrote in dedication to her love for fast cars and the racetrack.

Check out her official “Badassery” video below, a documentary-style love note to cars and guitars that features Tara doing exactly what she loves, both on tour and at the racetrack. Get the single here.

Musicians with as many talents as Tara Lynch (nickname: “Gui-Tara”) are a rare find. The American multi-instrumentalist, who has both recorded and toured internationally, sings and shreds on guitar, as well as plays bass, drums and piano, in addition to composing all her own material. At the same time, she enjoys an excellent reputation among her colleagues and not only deployed her own skills on her debut album Evil Enough but was supported by international stars such as Vinny Appice (Black Sabbath/Dio), Tony MacAlpine, Phil Soussan (Ozzy Osbourne/Billy Idol), Mark Boals (Dokken/Yngwie Malmsteen, Ted Nugent), Brent Woods (Vince Neil/Sebastian Bach), Glen Sobel (Alice Cooper) and Björn Englen (Quiet Riot/Yngwie Malmsteen) as guest musicians.

Tara Lynch, who has studied with Steve Vai (Frank Zappa, Alcatrazz, David Lee Roth), Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) and Derek Sherinian (Dream Theater, Black Country Communion, Joe Bonamassa), among others, relies primarily on inspiration and instinct, despite her accomplished technical skill: “What you hear is exactly what comes out of me without any pre-programmed ideas. I have lived quite a colourful life thus far and have lots of things to talk about, so when I write my music I just say it like it is. I do the same with my guitar playing. I’m not out there to impress anybody, just to tell my story and hope that people enjoy what they hear and can even relate.”

In March/April 2019, Tara embarked on her Evil Enough Tour in the UK & Ireland as special guest of UFO where the crowds filled each and every venue to capacity to see Tara open each night, which is very unusual for an opener! The tour was a great success. In October 2019, Tara continued her Evil Enough Tour joining the ranks of artists Lamb Of God, Anthrax, Suicidal Tendencies, Queensryche and many more, rockin’ the high seas on the Megadeth Megacruise where she put on her touring show and also participated in a Q&A and artist/cruiser jam session. November 2019 through February 2020 saw Tara continue her Evil Enough Tour in the USA (as special guest of Last In Line).

Tara headlined the HeartSupport stage in September 2021 at the sold out Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Danville, Virginia where 160,000 tickets were sold. From December 2021 thru April 2022 Tara Lynch continued her Evil Enough Tour in the USA as special guest of Last In Line. In May 2022, Tara brought her Evil Enough Tour back to Europe as special guest of Vinnie Moore. This month-long run included headlining shows in Austria and Czech Republic.

“I have known Tara for years now and have always been amazed by her grace and poise as a lovely human being and dear friend. Well now it is time for all to be amazed by these divine musical gifts that she also possesses! A great player and singer to not only work with, but to listen and rock to!” - Tony MacAlpine

“Tara is like discovering an unfound gem. Combining fantastic guitar playing, great songwriting and amazing vocals she is a new force to be listened to!!!” - Vinny Appice

“Tara is an as yet greatly undiscovered talent. Writer, guitar player and singer she represents a powerful presence in this mainly male dominated genre. Working with her on her new record it is evident that she is destined for greatness.” - Phil Soussan

“Tara Lynch has a beautiful natural vibrato that I have only heard in the very top guitar players.” - Derek Sherinian

Drummers like to be challenged and Tara's music definitely fits that description. I had a blast recording these songs and it’s an honor to be featured on a record with so many other great players and friends!” - Glen Sobel