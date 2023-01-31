TARJA Announces 2023 Living The Dream US Tour
Today, award-winning Finnish heavy metal artist, Tarja, announces her upcoming 2023 Living The Dream Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 12-city run kicks off on Wednesday, June 14 in Philadelphia, PA at Theatre of The Living Arts, with stops across the US in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up on Friday, June 30 in Berkeley, CA at The UC Theater.
The tour will support her most recent album Best Of: Living The Dream, which was released December 2, 2022 via earMUSIC. The album reflects back on the past 15 years of the singer’s solo career, featuring Tarja's most well-known tracks, as well as her personal favorites from all six studio albums - My Winter Storm, What Lies Beneath, Colours In The Dark, The Brightest Void, The Shadow Self, and In The Raw - as well as her new single, "Eye Of The Storm".
Following the release of Best Of, Tarja was presented with six Impala Awards commemorating more than 250,000 sales in Europe for her albums, Beauty And The Beat, Act II, Luna Park Ride, The Shadow Self, In The Raw and From Spirits And Ghosts (Score For A Dark Christmas).
Tickets go on sale starting Friday, February 3 at 10 AM, local time on Ticketmaster.com.
Dates:
June
14 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of The Living Arts
16 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
17 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
18 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
20 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall
21 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago
22 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
24 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
26 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
28 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues Las Vegas
30 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theater