TARJA Announces 2023 Living The Dream US Tour

Today, award-winning Finnish heavy metal artist, Tarja, announces her upcoming 2023 Living The Dream Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 12-city run kicks off on Wednesday, June 14 in Philadelphia, PA at Theatre of The Living Arts, with stops across the US in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up on Friday, June 30 in Berkeley, CA at The UC Theater.

The tour will support her most recent album Best Of: Living The Dream, which was released December 2, 2022 via earMUSIC. The album reflects back on the past 15 years of the singer’s solo career, featuring Tarja's most well-known tracks, as well as her personal favorites from all six studio albums - My Winter Storm, What Lies Beneath, Colours In The Dark, The Brightest Void, The Shadow Self, and In The Raw - as well as her new single, "Eye Of The Storm".

Following the release of Best Of, Tarja was presented with six Impala Awards commemorating more than 250,000 sales in Europe for her albums, Beauty And The Beat, Act II, Luna Park Ride, The Shadow Self, In The Raw and From Spirits And Ghosts (Score For A Dark Christmas).

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, February 3 at 10 AM, local time on Ticketmaster.com.

Dates:

June

14 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of The Living Arts

16 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

17 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

18 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

20 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

21 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago

22 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

24 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

26 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

28 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues Las Vegas

30 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theater