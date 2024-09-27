TARJA Sets December Release For Rocking Heels: Live At Hellfest; "Supremacy" Live Video Streaming

Tarja is set to release the second volume of her live series, Rocking Heels: Live At Hellfest on December 6 via earMUSIC. This release follows the successful Rocking Heels: Live At Metal Church, which came out in August 2023.

On June 19, 2016, Tarja delivered a captivating performance at Hellfest, one of Europe's largest and most prestigious metal festivals held in Clisson, France. Her powerful blend of operatic vocals and heavy metal instrumentation enthralled the audience, making her performance one of the festival's highlights. The setlist featured a carefully curated mix of her solo work and iconic Nightwish songs.

Opening with “No Bitter End” from her 2016 album, The Shadow Self, Tarja set the tone for an evening of intensity and emotion. Her dynamic stage presence and dramatic musical arrangements created an unforgettable experience, solidifying her status as one of metal's greatest female singers.

Watch the video for "Supremacy" below. Stream/download the single here.

The first single from the album, "Supremacy," is a powerful symphonic rock cover of the original song by Muse. In this track, Tarja's operatic vocals soar over a dramatic orchestral arrangement, blending heavy guitar riffs with symphonic elements. Her interpretation adds an epic, theatrical quality to the song, enhancing its themes of power, dominance, and resilience. Tarja's version highlights her signature style, merging classical and metal influences to create an intense and atmospheric listening experience.

Experience the raw energy and powerful emotion of Tarja Turunen's unforgettable performance at Hellfest 2016. Rocking Heels: Live At Hellfest will be released as a Ltd. 1LP Gatefold Vinyl Edition, CD Digipak in LP-replica design and on Digital. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"No Bitter End"

"Never Enough"

"Ciaran's Well"

"Calling From The Wild"

"Supremacy"

"Victim Of Ritual"

"Tutankhamen / Ever"

"Dream + The Riddler + Slaying The Dreamer (Nightwish Medley)"

"Die Alive"

"Until My Last Breath"

"Supremacy" (Live At Hellfest) video: