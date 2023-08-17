TARJA Shares "I Walk Alone" Video From Rocking Heels: Live At Metal Church

Tarja has released the video for "I Walk Alone", featured on Rocking Heels: Live At Metal Church, out now via earMUSIC. Watch the clip below:

In front of just 300 hand-picked fans, this one-time-only event opened the Wacken Open Air Festival in 2016. Tarja presents unique arrangements of rock and heavy metal classics by her favorite artists including Metallica's "The Unforgiven," songs by Joe Satriani and Slipknot, as well as a Nightwish song and Tarja originals.

With its captivating performances of well-known songs paired with Tarja's iconic voice, this live album is a treasure for fans, as well as a discovery for Tarja-newcomers and all those who missed the chance to attend this exclusive concert. Rocking Heels: Live At Metal Church will be released as a Ltd. 2LP Vinyl Edition, CD Digipak in LP-replica design and on Digital.

Tracklisting:

"Always With Me, Always With You" (Joe Satriani)

"Numb" (Linkin Park)

"Alias" (In Flames)

"Vermillion Pt. 2" (Slipknot)

"Trust" (Megadeth)

"Ohne Dich" (Rammstein)

"Afterlife" (Avenged Sevenfold)

"The Living End" (Tarja)

"The Unforgiven" (Metallica)

"Sleeping Sun" (Nightwish)

"I Walk Alone" (Tarja)

"Ave Maria" (Tarja)

"Afterlife" video:

"Vermillion Pt. 2" video:

"The Unforgiven" video:

"Alias" video:

"Numb" video: