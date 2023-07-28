TARJA Shares Video For Cover Of METALLICA's "The Unforgiven" From Upcoming Rocking Heels: Live At Metal Church Release

Tarja's latest single, "The Unforgiven", is the last single before the release of Rocking Heels: Live At Metal Church. It kickstarts a series of official live releases that follows Tarja all over the globe, performing in unique and inspired venues. It is unforgettably Tarja at her finest and Rocking Heels is the journey her thousands of fans have waited for.

"The Unforgiven" is one of the most iconic songs in Metallica's unmatched canon of classics. Tarja, an icon in her own, delivers an undeniably classic performance of that song and perfectly conveys the theme of the struggle of the individual against the aspirations of those who want to subdue him.

Watch "The Unforgiven" video:

Rocking Heels: Live At Metal Church is the document of a very special concert in the idyllic setting of Wacken Church. It will be released on August 11 via earMUSIC and is the first release of the live series Rocking Heels.

In front of just 300 hand-picked fans, this one-time-only event opened the Wacken Open Air Festival in 2016. Tarja presents unique arrangements of rock and heavy metal classics by her favorite artists including Metallica's "The Unforgiven," songs by Joe Satriani and Slipknot, as well as a Nightwish song and Tarja originals.

With its captivating performances of well-known songs paired with Tarja's iconic voice, this live album is a treasure for fans, as well as a discovery for Tarja-newcomers and all those who missed the chance to attend this exclusive concert. Rocking Heels: Live At Metal Church will be released as a Ltd. 2LP Vinyl Edition, CD Digipak in LP-replica design and on Digital.

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Always With Me, Always With You" (Joe Satriani)

"Numb" (Linkin Park)

"Alias" (In Flames)

"Vermillion Pt. 2" (Slipknot)

"Trust" (Megadeth)

"Ohne Dich" (Rammstein)

"Afterlife" (Avenged Sevenfold)

"The Living End" (Tarja)

"The Unforgiven" (Metallica)

"Sleeping Sun" (Nightwish)

"I Walk Alone" (Tarja)

"Ave Maria" (Tarja)

"Alias" video:

"Numb" video: