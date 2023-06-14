TARJA To Release Rocking Heels: Live At Metal Church In August; Single / Video For Cover Of LINKIN PARK's "Numb" Out Now
June 14, 2023, 13 minutes ago
Tarja's Rocking Heels: Live At Metal Church is the document of a very special concert in the idyllic setting of Wacken Church. It will be released on August 11 via earMUSIC and is the first release of the live series Rocking Heels.
In front of just 300 handpicked fans, this onetime-only event opened the Wacken Open Air Festival in 2016. Tarja presents unique arrangements of rock and heavy metal classics by her favourite artists including "Numb" by Linkin Park, In Flames' "Alias," Metallica's "The Unforgiven," songs by Joe Satriani and Slipknot, as well as a Nightwish song and Tarja originals.
The first single, a cover of Linkin Park's "Numb," perfectly reflects the intimate setting of this concert. Tarja's operatic prowess and hauntingly beautiful vocals add an extra layer of ethereal magic to an already powerful masterpiece. The song explores themes of emotional isolation, frustration, and the struggle to find one's identity in a world that often feels overwhelming. The lyrics convey a sense of detachment and numbness, reflecting the emotional struggles and inner turmoil of the protagonist.
With its captivating performances of well-known songs paired with Tarja's iconic voice, this live album is a treasure for fans, as well as a discovery for Tarja-newcomers and all those who missed the chance to attend this exclusive concert. Rocking Heels: Live At Metal Church will be released as a Ltd. 2LP Vinyl Edition, CD Digipak in LP-replica design and on Digital.
Tour dates:
June
14 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of The Living Arts
16 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
17 - New York, NY Irving Plaza
18 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
20 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall
21 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago
22 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
24 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
26 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
28 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues Las Vegas
30 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theater