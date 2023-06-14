TARJA To Release Rocking Heels: Live At Metal Church In August; Single / Video For Cover Of LINKIN PARK's "Numb" Out Now

Tarja's Rocking Heels: Live At Metal Church is the document of a very special concert in the idyllic setting of Wacken Church. It will be released on August 11 via earMUSIC and is the first release of the live series Rocking Heels.

In front of just 300 handpicked fans, this onetime-only event opened the Wacken Open Air Festival in 2016. Tarja presents unique arrangements of rock and heavy metal classics by her favourite artists including "Numb" by Linkin Park, In Flames' "Alias," Metallica's "The Unforgiven," songs by Joe Satriani and Slipknot, as well as a Nightwish song and Tarja originals.

The first single, a cover of Linkin Park's "Numb," perfectly reflects the intimate setting of this concert. Tarja's operatic prowess and hauntingly beautiful vocals add an extra layer of ethereal magic to an already powerful masterpiece. The song explores themes of emotional isolation, frustration, and the struggle to find one's identity in a world that often feels overwhelming. The lyrics convey a sense of detachment and numbness, reflecting the emotional struggles and inner turmoil of the protagonist.

With its captivating performances of well-known songs paired with Tarja's iconic voice, this live album is a treasure for fans, as well as a discovery for Tarja-newcomers and all those who missed the chance to attend this exclusive concert. Rocking Heels: Live At Metal Church will be released as a Ltd. 2LP Vinyl Edition, CD Digipak in LP-replica design and on Digital.

Tour dates:

June

14 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of The Living Arts

16 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

17 - New York, NY Irving Plaza

18 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

20 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

21 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago

22 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

24 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

26 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

28 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues Las Vegas

30 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theater