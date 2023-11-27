TARJA TURUNEN On Reuniting With Former NIGHTWISH Bandmate MARKO HIETALA - "We Were Both Very Excited"; Video

Back on July 8, former Nightwish members Tarja Turunen (vocals) and Marko Hietala (bass, vocals) performed Andrew Lloyd Webber's "The Phantom Of The Opera" together at Z7 Summer Nights in Pratteln, Switzerland. The pair performed individual shows on the night, with their duet taking place during Tarja's set.

They performed the song together again on August 3 in Savonlinna, Finland at the Olavinlinna 15th-century castle.

In a new interview with Finland's Chaosziine, Tarja discusses reuniting with Marko, as well as her new holiday album Dark Christmas, and more. Watch below:

Chaosziine previously shared footage of Tarja and Marko's August 3 performance. Check it out below: