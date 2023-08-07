TARJA TURUNEN Performs GARY MOORE Classic "Over The Hills And Far Away" In Finland; Chaoszine Video Streaming

August 7, 2023, 2 hours ago

On August 3rd, former Nightwish vocalist Tarja Turunen performed in Savonlinna, Finland at the Olavinlinna 15th-century castle. Finland's Chaoszine has shared footage of Tarja performing the Gary Moore classic, "Over The Hills And Far Away", which Nightwish famously covered in 2001 on the EP of the same name.

The video was shot by Marko Syrjälä.

On the same night, Tarja and former Nightwish bandmate Marko Hietala (bass, vocals) performed  Andrew Lloyd Webber's "The Phantom Of The Opera" together. Chaoszine footage s available below. They previously performed the song together at Z7 Summer Nights in Pratteln, Switzerland.



