TARJA TURUNEN & TORSTEN STENZEL's OUTLANDERS Launch Music Video For "Never Too Far"

Outlanders, the unique project of Finnish soprano legend Tarja Turunen, and EDM pioneer, Torsten Stenzel, recently released their long-awaited self-titled album on CD and blue curacao limited edition vinyl. Order here.

Today, Outlanders release a visualizer for the album track, "Never Too Far". Watch below.

A message from Tarja: "Some years ago, Torsten worked with Mike Oldfield on a song they called 'Islanders'. They decided to revisit the track for Mike's Tubular Beats remix album that he was again doing with Torsten, and they asked me to participate on it. I wrote the lyrics and created the melodies based in a song very dear to me from Mike: 'Islands' with my childhood idol Bonnie Tyler in vocals. Revolting with the idea of us being islands, 'Never Too Far' was born. It was a very nice collaboration that I cherish. 'Never Too Far' felt perfect for Outlanders too and we decided to re-work the song to make it suit better for our own album. I recorded some of my vocals again and made them a bit less operatic, so that the voice could sound lighter and more ethereal as in the spirit of our new version."

Tarja adds: "This visualizer was filmed in Half Moon Bay that is in the South-East coast of Antigua. It is very famous beach for sunbathing and snorkeling. Every time I go to Antigua with my family, we visit the beach as it’s such a peaceful location and at times we can have the beach just for ourselves. The colour of the sea is wonderful and the power of the waves crashing towards the rocks take your breath away. Enjoy the sea!

Outlanders have succeeded in creating something exciting and new: the music combines relaxed but exciting electronic beats with Tarja's emotional, classically trained voice and unique guitar performances. The sound is mysterious, gentle and yet powerful, catchy and dreamy, modern and classic at the same time. The music contains opposites that attract each other in a magical way.

Tracklist:

"Outlanders" (Feat. Walter Giardino)

"Closer To The Sky" (Feat. Trevor Rabin of YES)

"The Cruellest Goodbye" (Feat. Al DiMeola)

"World In My Eyes" (Feat. Vernon Reid of Living Colour)

"Mystique Voyage" (Feat Steve Rothery)

"The Sleeping Indian" (Feat. Joe Satriani and Nkoye Zifah)

"Land Of Sea And Sun" (Feat. Marty Friedman)

"1971" (Feat. Walter Giardino)

"We Own This Sky" (Feat. Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal)

"Never Too Far" (Feat. Mike Oldfield)

"Echoes" (Feat. Jennifer Batten)

"A Peaceful Place (Return To Oasis)" (Feat. Walter Giardino)

"1971" visualizer:

"Mystique Voyage" visualizer:

"A Peaceful Place (Return To Oasis)" video: