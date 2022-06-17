TARJA TURUNEN & TORSTEN STENZEL's OUTLANDERS Launch Official Visualizer For "Sleeping Indian" Feat. JOE SATRIANI

The collaborative project, Outlanders, continue their series of releases with a new visualizer for the recently-released track, "The Sleeping Indian", featuring Joe Satriani and Nkoye Zifah. Watch the visualizer below and stream the song here.

Tarja Turunen and Torsten Stenzel tell a story about a mountain in Antigua, guarding the area called Sleeping Indian. Tarja's voice becomes one with the music, almost as if it's an instrumental that flows perfectly into Joe Satriani's unique sound. For the very first time, Outlanders invited a rap artist to participate on the song - the participation of the local Antiguan artist Nkoye Zifah brings a beautiful and upbeat feeling to this track.

This marks the fourth of eight singles, and is released today as a limited edition 7" vinyl exclusively at Tarja's online store and digitally via earMUSIC.

A Side:

"The Sleeping Indian" (Feat. Joe Satriani)

B Side:

"Closer To The Sky" (Beau Chapeau ReMix)