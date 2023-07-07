TARJA TURUNEN & TORSTEN STENZEL's OUTLANDERS Launch Visualizer Video For New Track "Mystique Voyage"

Outlanders, the unique project of Finnish soprano legend Tarja Turunen, and EDM pioneer, Torsten Stenzel, recently released their long-awaited self-titled album on CD and blue curacao limited edition vinyl. Order here.

Today, Outlanders release a visualizer for the album track, "Mystique Voyage". Watch below:

They worked on the album for over 10 years and had support from some of the most influential guitarists of our time. Each song features a special guitarist as a guest including Al Di Meola, Trevor Rabin, Joe Satriani, Jennifer Batten, Steve Rothery, Mike Oldfield, Walter Giardino, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, Vernon Reid, and Marty Friedman.

Outlanders have succeeded in creating something exciting and new: the music combines relaxed but exciting electronic beats with Tarja's emotional, classically trained voice and unique guitar performances. The sound is mysterious, gentle and yet powerful, catchy and dreamy, modern and classic at the same time. The music contains opposites that attract each other in a magical way.

Tracklist:

"Outlanders" (Feat. Walter Giardino)

"Closer To The Sky" (Feat. Trevor Rabin of YES)

"The Cruellest Goodbye" (Feat. Al DiMeola)

"World In My Eyes" (Feat. Vernon Reid of Living Colour)

"Mystique Voyage" (Feat Steve Rothery)

"The Sleeping Indian" (Feat. Joe Satriani and Nkoye Zifah)

"Land Of Sea And Sun" (Feat. Marty Friedman)

"1971" (Feat. Walter Giardino)

"We Own This Sky" (Feat. Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal)

"Never Too Far" (Feat. Mike Oldfield)

"Echoes" (Feat. Jennifer Batten)

"A Peaceful Place (Return To Oasis)" (Feat. Walter Giardino)

"A Peaceful Place (Return To Oasis)" video: