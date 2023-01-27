TARJA TURUNEN & TORSTEN STENZEL's OUTLANDERS Release Official Visualizer For New Single "We Own This Sky" Featuring RON "BUMBLEFOOT" THAL

The latest Outlanders track is a unique adaptation of Hans Zimmer's "We Own This Sky". Listen to the song here, and find an official visualizer below.

Outlanders prove once again how multifaceted their vision is. With "We Own This Sky," Tarja Turunen and Torsten Stenzel have chosen a song which is both calming and full of power. Fascinatingly arranged, more than 80 vocal tracks flow into this instrumental track, creating a steadily rising tension with atmospheric synth sounds and wild guitar riffs. Outlanders welcomed Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal as guest guitarist for this inimitable track.

"We Own This Sky" is the sixth of eight singles and is being released as a limited edition 7" vinyl exclusively at Tarja's online store and digitally at earMUSIC.

A-Side:

"We Own This Sky" (Feat. Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal)

B-Side:

"Land Of Sea And Sun" (Marco Torrance ReMix)