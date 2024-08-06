TAROT / Ex-NIGHTWISH Bassist / Vocalist MARKO HIETALA Featured In New Episode Of Chaoszine's "Meet The Artist"; Video

Finnish heavy metal vocalist, bassist and songwriter, Marko Tapani "Marco" Hietala (Tarot, ex-Nightwish), is featured in the new episode of Chaoszine's "Meet The Artist" series.

Hietala was interviewed by Chaoszine at John Smith Rock Festival in Laukaa, Finland. Watch below:

Hietala and former Nightwish bandmate Tarja Turunen recently collaborated on a song called "Left On Mars".

Marko Hietala about the song: “A love song to my wife which ends up uniting two old friends. Even if the song itself sucked, I would be pleased about the result!”

Stream the single here, and watch the official music video below: