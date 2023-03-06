TAROT Feat. MARCO HIETALA Announce One-Off Show In Finland

Kuopio, Finland-based band Tarot, led by former Nightwish bassist Marco Hietala, have announced a one-off live show at Sawohouse Underground / Old Farts Rock on July 26 in Kuopio, Finland.

Tickets for the show are on sale now at Tiketti.fi.

In September 2016, Tarot announced the passing of drummer of Pecu Cinnari, following a long-term illness. He had been with the band for 30 years, performing on every Tarot album from 1988’s Follow Me Into Madness to the band’s last studio release, 2011’s The Spell Of Iron MMXI.

