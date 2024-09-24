TAUNTED - "The New Lineup Has Been Solidified"

San Jose thrash/power metallers, Taunted, have issued the following statement, announcing their new lineup:

"We are proud to announce the new lineup of Taunted has been solidified. Along with vocalist Jacques Serrano and guitarist Joey Genoni, we welcome back bassist Pete Aguilar (ex-Cultural Warfare, ex-Desecrater) and drummer Lenny Silva (ex-From Hell, ex-Cultural Warfare).

"Pete and Lenny have decades of experience and it is good to have strong partners we trust that add consistency and musicianship to the sound of Taunted.

"We look forward to several tasks to accomplish before the end of 2024 including a special show with Maiden England at Toots Tavern in Crocket, CA on November 15th, and a mighty show with Death Angel on their annual X-Mas show December 13th! A new EP is in the works and will be released in early 2025."

As Taunted mention above, thrash legends, Death Angel, will take over the Bay Area for their 9th Annual X-Mas Shows on December 13 and 14. Taking place at the Great American Music Hall and live-streamed around the world, the unforgettable holiday shows will feature guests Necrot and Taunted (December 13) and Vio-Lence and Dianthvs (December 14). Tickets are on sale now, deathangel.us/tour.