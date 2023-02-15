TAWNY KITAEN Guitar Player Mystery Solved; Photographer MARK "WEISSGUY" WEISS To Reveal All Tonight

Acclaimed rock photographer Mark Weiss will reveal the name of the guitarist that appears with late actress/model/video vixen Tawny Kitaen in the photo above, tonight at 5 PM, EST / 8 PM PST.

"In 2018, I asked Tawny who the guitar player was in the photo for a caption in my book The Decade That Rocked," begins a message from Weiss. "When I went on Jason Green's show two weeks ago to do the reveal, I thought I would simply go on my emails and read her response. I couldn't find the email and the mystery continued. I have now found it and will read her response. After digging deep in my archives I am pleased to say we have identified the guitarist & found more photos from this never before seen photo shoot. We will also have two surprise guests joining us tonight to shed some more light on the situation!"

Watch Mark's appearance two weeks ago on Waste Some Time With Jason Green:

(Photo - Mark Weiss)