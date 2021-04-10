Tech-Death Upstarts SOLUS EX INFERIS Announce Debut Full-Length; Release Devastating New Single

Solus Ex Inferis is a trans-continental, technical death metal band founded by long-time musician and guitar player, Dave Sevenstrings alongside Marco Pitruzzella aka Lord Marco (Six Feet Under, Sleep Terror, The Faceless), Sahil Makhija aka Demonstealer (Demonic Resurrection, Reptilian Death), Ollie Morgan (Necropathy) and Mauricio Catalán.

The band first broke into the worldwide metal scene back in 2018 with their four-song EP, Demonic Supremacy. Three years on, Solus Ex Inferis has resurfaced with news of their debut full-length album, Daemones Ceramici; scheduled to be released on July 9th. Alongside the announcement, the band has also unveiled a new single off of the upcoming LP titled, "Destroying Malevolence". The track is accompanied with a slick lyric video featuring, in great detail, the diabolic cover art drawn by Tata Kumislizer.

Right from the band’s inception, it has been Dave Sevenstrings’ constant endeavour to write music that combined fast-paced, blast-beat style death metal with melodic lead elements and simultaneously was informed by the sounds of celebrated bands in the genre like Vital Remains, Hypocrisy, Deeds Of Flesh, and Psycroptic. It started to evolve into its own thing once all the members started participating in the writing process and started to contribute some of their own musical influences from the different regions they came from. Hence, the music on Daemones Ceramici, while being devastatingly fast-paced and razor-sharp technical, “still retains the core of any good song, (and includes) solid riffs that you can headbang to,” says Dave.

If you thought the last EP was any indication of how brutal or extreme Solus Ex Inferis could sound, the full-length quashes all of that point-blank and strives to push all known boundaries within the tech-death realm. Named after the malevolent spirits in Greek mythology, Solus Ex Inferis’ debut full-length plays around concepts of demonology and the occult; often re-contextualizing it for the terrible state of the world as we know it today. “The album reflects on human beings as the real demons, it reflects the hypocrisy and hatred fueled by religion” adds Makhija, the band’s frontman and lyricist.

Tracklisting:

"The Myth Creation"

"Constructing The Great Divide"

"Shattering Divinity"

"Destroying Malevolence"

"Set Ablaze The Books Of Deception"

"Destroying False Gods"

"The Black Gate"