TECHNO ANIMAL's The Brotherhood Of The Bomb Remastered And Streaming Now; Physical Formats Due In February

Relapse Records is proud to announce the reissue of the highly influential Techno Animal album, The Brotherhood Of The Bomb. Techno Animal features Justin Broadrick (Godflesh, Jesu, and more) and Kevin Martin (The Bug).

The Brotherhood Of The Bomb is fully remastered by Broadrick and is available on physical formats for the first time in over 20 years in February. Pre-order The Brotherhood Of The Bomb on 2xLP/CD via Relapse.com here. Listen to the fully remastered digital audio on all streaming services here, on Bandcamp here, and below.

Prior to The Brotherhood Of The Bomb having even been conceived, Techno Animal had already been championed/released by The Beastie Boys, collaborated with Alec Empire and the then - fledgeling Dälek, but still remained in almost total obscurity. Techno Animal had barely found an audience, yet on The Brotherhood Of The Bomb, the duo had definitely found their sound.

"The Brotherhood Of The Bomb had a lot to do with myself and Justin's obsession with Dillinja's bass sound, and the love of playing No-U-Turn drum & bass records at the wrong, slower speed." Kevin Martin comments. "It was also nourished by our addiction to the new breed of independent rap that had emerged, as we were paid up junkies for the likes of Company Flow, Anti Pop and Cannibal Ox's consecutive classics. Hence why we had approached them all to guest on our album, and flatteringly. all of whom thankfully agreed to appear."

The album was made by punishing studio speakers with overdriven synths through analogue hardware, and dub mixing the lot through Justin's desk, which the two fought over who could get to the parametrics fastest, to do the bassline filter sweeps. "We were both just loving tweaking the f*ck out of the tunes and going mad on the aux sends/returns" Martin comments. "It was fueled on the atonality of mutating electro acoustic found sounds, and f*cking with the stereo field as much as possible, whenever possible."

Inspired by Public Enemy's Bomb Squad to bring the noise, Jah Shaka/Aba-Shanti, to brutalize rigs, and filtered those indelible influences through their musical past notoriety. Whether they were known for pioneering industrial metal with Godflesh, or peddling grinding noise rock with GOD, the different aspects of Techno Animal are palpable throughout The Brotherhood Of The Bomb. The seeds for this album had been sown by making the transition from playing back rooms of pubs, and other dubious squalor venues into playing in sub heavy clubs with their monolithic, low end friendly sound systems.

Considered too noisy for hip hop heads and too hip hop for noise heads/metal fiends at that time, Techno Animal were truly ahead of their time. Once dubbed "the future of Rock 'n' Roll!" by Alan Mcgee from Creation Records, Techno Animal helped pave the way for contemporary, explosive, cutting edge groups like Death Grips, Backxwash, and Clipping, all of whom were inspired by the U.K. duo's furious take on beats, bass and sonic weaponry, and all whom have cited The Brotherhood Of The Bomb as an influence and a personal favorite.

The Brotherhood Of The Bomb (2023 Remaster) tracklisting:

"Cruise Mode 101" ft. Rubberoom

"Glass Prism Enclosure" ft. Antipop Consortium

"Hypertension"

"DC-10" ft. Rob Sonic & Fred Ones

"Robosapien"

"Freefall"

"Monoscopic"

"Piranha" ft. Toastie Taylor

"Sub Species"

"We Can Build You" ft. EI-P & Vast Aire

"Blood Money"

"Hell" ft. d​ä​lek

Remastered album stream: