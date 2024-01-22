TED NUGENT And Family Partner With The Wellness Co.; Limited Edition Signed Vinyl And CDs Available

Ted Nugent has announced that the Nugent family is proud to Partner with The Wellness Co.

The Wellness Co. can protect you and keep you prepared for everyday medical issues as well as the most important unexpected medical moments you could face.

At the annual World Economic Forum Meeting in Davos, the WEF devoted a panel to discuss “novel efforts” needed to prepare the healthcare systems for the multiple challenges ahead. Among the hosts: who’s-who of Big Pharma.

So how do we protect ourselves from the globalists? Be prepared.

From stockpiling food supplies, to loading up on ammunition, every patriotic American needs to make sure his or her family is prepared. As important as food supplies and ammunition is the need to be stockpiling critical life-saving medications.

Especially given concerns, shared by leading COVID truth tellers, like Dr. Jim Thorp, that another round of pandemic fear-mongering could lead to another round of banning critical medications:

“The government may block access to life-saving drugs in another lockdown in the same way that they restricted access to Ivermectin in the last pandemic. Now more than ever you need to be stockpiling these medications.”

It is clear we need to act, but the question is where can we secure the critical life-saving medications when we can? That’s where The Wellness Company comes in.

You know the Wellness Company: their courageous doctors – like Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Jim Thorp – are regularly in the media speaking out against the broken medical establishment.

Dr. Thorp is making clear that now is the time to act: “I’ve strongly recommended “stock piling” critical medications including antibiotics since the turn of the century. This has been an incredible investment as many friends, family and patients have benefited. Now, in the winter of 2024, this recommendation is even more crucial.”

“If you have aspirin in your medicine cabinet, you should have a Medical Emergency Kit in Your house.”

