TED NUGENT And Wife Pray For God's Forgiveness - "We Are So Apologetic"; Video

Ted Nugent has released the video below, in which he and his wife, Shemane, sit for a prayer asking for God's forgiveness for America has fallen.

Says Nugent: "My name is Ted Nugent. And with my wife right now, we're gonna say a quick prayer.

"God, we apologize. We apologize for being so spoiled, so disconnected, so irresponsible to support the evil that we have allowed, where men can enter women's bathrooms and locker rooms and destroy women's athletic records, and there is a segment of humanity that actually stands for that evil.

"We are sorry that we have allowed our government to become so evil that they are importing people to rape, carjack, murder and traffic children for demonic sex. We are so apologetic, but we promise you, God, we are not gonna take it anymore, and we are going to rise up and fulfill our 'we the people' responsibility to monitor the conduct and constitutional oath adherence and respect and reverence by those that we have heretofore mistakenly put into that kind of power."

