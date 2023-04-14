TED NUGENT Announces Final Tour - "The Musical Dream Will Continue..."

Rock legend Ted Nugent has announced his final tour, dubbed Adios Mofo '23. In a video message, which can be viewed below, Nugent said:

"This is 'Adios Mofo'. This is my last tour. Now, I'll always play music. I've got new records I'm gonna make. I can't wait to unleash some of these new songs. The point being is thank you, everybody, for an incredible musical dream. The musical dream will continue but I'm not going on tour anymore because hotels are jail (laughs). The logistics are just too complicated when you have dogs and grandkids and kids and so many other things.

The point is the American Dream has a soundtrack, and with my unbelievable musicians for 65 years, I have created the most fun, titillating, centrally stimulating soundtrack in the history of the world. Like last year, in 2022, Detroit Muscle, this will be the greatest, most intense, tightest, most dynamic, outrageously fun tour of my life. But, 'Adios Mofo'."

Check out Nugent's full statement below.

Tour dates are as follows:

July

20 - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center - Shipshewana, IN,

21 - Hollywood Casino - Charles Town, WV

25 - Kodak Center - Rochester, NY

26 - Keswick Theater - Glenside, PA

27 - Penn's Peak - Jim Thorpe, PA

30 – RiverPark Center – Owensboro, KY

August

2 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

3 - American Music Theatre - Lancaster, PA

4 - The Meadows Racetrack & Casino - Washington, PA

5 - Clearfield County Fair - Clearfield, PA

6 - The Adelphia Music Hall - Marietta, OH

9 - The Temple Theatre - Saginaw, MI

10 - Rose Music Center - Huber Heights, OH

11 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill - Detroit, MI