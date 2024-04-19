TED NUGENT Confirmed For Pennsylvania's 2024 York State Fair
April 19, 2024, 10 minutes ago
Ted Nugent is confirmed to close out the 2024 York State Fair, taking place July 19 - 28 in York, Pennsylvania. Nugent will perform on the Bobcat of York Grandstand Stage on Sunday, July 28 at 8 PM.
Tickets are on sale now by phone at 717.848.2596 or at yorkstatefair.com.
Nugent recently launched a string of live dates, dubbed "Speakezy Rockouts". Fan-filmed video from Ted's Saturday, April 13 date at Buck's Backyard in Buda, Texas can be viewed below.
Remaining shows are listed below:
April
20 - The Grain - Hamilton, TX
26 - Post Og - Orange Grove, TX
May
3 - Lone Star Jam - Waco, TX
4 - Two Frogs - Ardmore, OK