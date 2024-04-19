TED NUGENT Confirmed For Pennsylvania's 2024 York State Fair

Ted Nugent is confirmed to close out the 2024 York State Fair, taking place July 19 - 28 in York, Pennsylvania. Nugent will perform on the Bobcat of York Grandstand Stage on Sunday, July 28 at 8 PM.

Tickets are on sale now by phone at 717.848.2596 or at yorkstatefair.com.

Nugent recently launched a string of live dates, dubbed "Speakezy Rockouts". Fan-filmed video from Ted's Saturday, April 13 date at Buck's Backyard in Buda, Texas can be viewed below.

Remaining shows are listed below:

April

20 - The Grain - Hamilton, TX

26 - Post Og - Orange Grove, TX

May

3 - Lone Star Jam - Waco, TX

4 - Two Frogs - Ardmore, OK