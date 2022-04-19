TED NUGENT – “Critical Thinking Turns Me On”

American Songwriter interviewed Ted Nugent about his upcoming album Detroit Muscle, his use of social media, Detroit rock ‘n’ roll, and more.

Nugent was asked what he gets out of social media in 2022 and he responded, “Communication is the key to quality of life and I communicate unafraid, unapologetically, and honestly with the world every day. Critical thinking turns me on.”

Nugent has iddued a combustible new single and video “American Campfire.” The song comes from Nugent’s upcoming spring release, entitled Detroit Muscle, which will be available on both traditional and digital formats on April 29, 2022.

In regards to “American Campfire,” Nugent says, “Family campfires have always soothed the soul and brought people closer together. America needs our Spirit Campfire now more than ever. Fan the flames!”

Nugent is primed for the release of Detroit Muscle. He notes, “The mighty Motor City is forever globally known as the epicenter of the ultimate high energy soul-music firestorm, and everybody desperately needs a suckerpunch of Detroit Muscle now more than ever. Relax, it's good for you."

In conjunction with the release of Detroit Muscle, Nugent has a show slated for Friday, April 29, in Panama City Beach, FL, at Thunder Beach Spring Rally.

Detroit Muscle tracklisting:

"Detroit Muscle"

"Come And Take It"

"Born In The Motor City"

"American Campfire"

"Drivin’ Blind"

"Just Leave Me Alone"

"Alaska"

"WinterSpring SummerFall"

"Leave The Lights On"

"Feedback GrindFire"

"Starspangled Banner"

