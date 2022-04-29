TED NUGENT Debuts Lyric Video For New Song "Born In The Motor City"; Detroit Muscle Album Out Now

Motor City Madman Ted Nugent has released a lyric video for "Born In The Motor City", featured on his new album, Detroit Muscle, available now on both traditional and digital formats. Watch below:

Detroit Muscle is available to order on CD and vinyl, along with special t-shirt bundles at this location. Listen to the album on streaming platforms, here.

Detroit Muscle tracklisting:

"Detroit Muscle"

"Come And Take It"

"Born In The Motor City"

"American Campfire"

"Drivin’ Blind"

"Just Leave Me Alone"

"Alaska"

"WinterSpring SummerFall"

"Leave The Lights On"

"Feedback GrindFire"

"Starspangled Banner"

"American Campfire":

"Come And Take It" lyric video:

(Photo - Brown Photography)