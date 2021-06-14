TED NUGENT Gearing Up To Record New Studio Album - "We're Gonna Wrap It Up Here In The Next Month"

In trademark Ted Nugent fashion, the iconic rocker revealed during a recent YouTube livestream he is gearing up to hit the studio on Father's Day (June 20th).

Nugent: "We will begin recording Ted Nugent Detroit muscle, outrageous, killer, grindmaster rhythm-and-blues rock and roll songs. I can't wait. Jason Hartless: best drummer on the planet. Greg Smith: best bass player and a killer vocalist. And we're gonna come in here and unleash 10 monster songs; killer new songs for a killer new record that we're gonna record in the next couple of weeks. I hope to God that the Ted Nugent Detroit muscle CD, or however they do it nowadays - the record, my new album - will be out before the winter, I hope. Maybe before hunting season 'cause we're gonna wrap it up here in the next month."

Back in March, BraveWords caught up with Uncle Ted for a major feature that apeared on Streaming For Vengeance on March 26th. During the chat he commented on the possibility of a Damn Yankees reunion

“What a great band," Nugent exclaims! "What a great bunch of guys, what a bunch of soulful bastards. I just love original American rhythm and blues rock n’ roll, and we incorporate it in every song, every song-writing, every performance. I have nothing but incredible respect for Tommy (Shaw) and Jack (Blades) and Michael (Cartellone). Of course, Tommy’s been so busy since the Damn Yankees last tour in ‘93. In those five years we sold five million records, created some incredible songs, performed unbelievable concerts. Those guys are so soulful. Right after Damn Yankees Tommy was horny to get out there and play those masterpiece songs, Jack Blades couldn’t wait to do the Night Ranger thing, I couldn’t wait to go out and play my masterpieces, and Michael Cartellone shortly thereafter became the drummer that really kicked Lynyrd Skynyrd up the ass, and he was on tour with them for the last 30 years. So everybody is busy as hell. But I’ve always said, I’ve got a lot of piss and vinegar and I keep in touch with Jack and Mike and Tommy, and it’s unlikely that we’ll get together and do another Damn Yankees delivery, but it’s not impossible. We all want to, it’s just a matter of logistics. It’s hard to get in the same room together with all their pursuits and my pursuits, and prioritization - our expanding families, our love of quality family time - but it’s not off the table. I guarantee you this, if we got in the same room together you couldn’t inhale and exhale before we came up with a killer piece of soulful music. These guys, they literally live, eat, breathe, and shit fiery music. It happens instantly, spontaneously, and it’s like a primal scream every time we plug in. Within seconds a groove starts and Tommy and Jack unleash their unbelievable soulful vocals and I just unleash the beast, and Michael grinds it like he’s auditioning for James Brown. It has a life of its own but it’s a matter of the very difficult logistics of getting in the same place at the same time. I can pray for it, and I would like you to join me in praying for it.”

(Photo: Brown Photography)