TED NUGENT Is Working On His Memoir With Son Rocco - "I Have So Many Stories"

Rock legend, Ted Nugent, has confirmed that he's working on his memoir. Speaking with Ultimate Classic Rock, Nugent shared the following...

"Yes, my son Rocco, who is just a genius, he’s on the road with me. Rocco Winchester Nugent and I are collaborating. You know, I’ve written three New York Times bestsellers, and I wrote ‘em. I mean, I sat down and wrote the motherfuckers, man. It’s quite a chore. Holy shit. You’ve got to sit down for long periods of time and I’m really not good at that. So Rocco is sticking recorders in my face. By the way, we’re filming this whole Adios Mofo [tour]. We’re documenting the whole tour for all kinds of applications. Rocco has been having me reminisce about all of these stories. I have so many stories.

So he’s transcribing all of my [stories] and we’re going to create two books. One is Uncommon Sense, because I live a beautifully perfected common-sense lifestyle. That’s the [first book], because it seems to be on the endangered species list out there – but it’s not. It’s alive and well. Then, we’re also documenting my 75 years of being clean and sober, riding the flame-throwing middle finger into that not-so-quiet night. Boy, that’s a statement, that should be the front of the book, shouldn’t it? That book will be titled Stranglehold. I’m going into all of the gory details. It will be unabridged and my God, what an adventure I’ve had. Holy shit."

Read more at Ultimate Classic Rock.

Nugent launched his final tour, dubbed Adios Mofo '23, back on July 12 in Immokalee, Florida. He shared the video below, stating,"Last night was a sonic spiritual bombast baptism by fire! No fun at all! AdiosMofo23 has official begun! Orlando Hard Rock tonight! Who’s comin?!"

Ted Nugent's tour dates are listed below:

July

20 - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center - Shipshewana, IN,

21 - Hollywood Casino - Charles Town, WV

22 - The Mill - Terre Haute, IN

23 - Renfro Valley - New Barn Theater - Mount Vernon, KY

25 - Kodak Center - Rochester, NY26 - Keswick Theater - Glenside, PA

26 - Keswick Theater - Glenside, PA

27 - Penn's Peak - Jim Thorpe, PA

28 - Dragway 42 - West Salem, OH

29 - RidgeFest at Freedom Park - Chicago Ridge, IL

30 - RiverPark Center – Owensboro, KY

August

2 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

3 - American Music Theatre - Lancaster, PA

4 - The Meadows Racetrack & Casino - Washington, PA

5 - Clearfield County Fair - Clearfield, PA

6 - The Adelphia Music Hall - Marietta, OH

9 - The Temple Theatre - Saginaw, MI

10 - Rose Music Center - Huber Heights, OH

11 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill - Detroit, MI

12 - Des Plaines Theatre - Des Plaines, IL

13 - Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL

18 - Ford Park Arena - Beaumont, TX

19 - Billy Bob's Texas - Ft. Worth, TX

20 - Heart of Oklahoma Expo Center - Shawnee, OK