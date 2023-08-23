TED NUGENT – “I’ve Been Censored, Banished From Facebook”

Ted Nugent claims he has been “banished from Facebook.”

In a new post on Instagram, the Motor City Madman said, “I’ve been censored, banished from Facebook. You know why? ‘Cause the Nazis don’t like my Schindler’s list. Good over evil. Stand up for what you believe in. You are, I am the great white buffalo. We look for storms. Let’s get it on.”

The Nuge says he will continue to make posts on Instagram and X.

Nugent launched his final tour, dubbed Adios Mofo '23, on July 12 at Seminole Casino Hotel in Immokalee, Florida. He has two dates at the Island Resort & Casino in Harris, MI in September.

September

22-23 – Harris, MI – Island Resort & Casino