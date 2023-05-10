TED NUGENT - New Shows Added To US Farewell Tour

Rock legend, Ted Nugent, recently announced his final tour, dubbed Adios Mofo '23. More tour dates have been added to the itinerary, and you can find the updated tour schedule below. Dangerzone VIP packages are on sale now, here.

Tour dates:

July

12 - Seminole Casino Hotel - Immokalee, FL

13 - Hard Rock Live - Orlando, FL

14 - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hollywood, FL

15 - Peabody Auditorium - Daytona Beach

16 - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Tampa, FL

20 - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center - Shipshewana, IN,

21 - Hollywood Casino - Charles Town, WV

22 - The Mill - Terre Haute, IN

23 - Renfro Valley - New Barn Theater - Mount Vernon, KY

25 - Kodak Center - Rochester, NY26 - Keswick Theater - Glenside, PA

26 - Keswick Theater - Glenside, PA (New Date)

27 - Penn's Peak - Jim Thorpe, PA

28 - Dragway 42 - West Salem, OH

29 - RidgeFest at Freedom Park - Chicago Ridge, IL

30 - RiverPark Center – Owensboro, KY

August

2 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

3 - American Music Theatre - Lancaster, PA

4 - The Meadows Racetrack & Casino - Washington, PA

5 - Clearfield County Fair - Clearfield, PA

6 - The Adelphia Music Hall - Marietta, OH

9 - The Temple Theatre - Saginaw, MI

10 - Rose Music Center - Huber Heights, OH

11 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill - Detroit, MI

12 - Des Plaines Theatre - Des Plaines, IL

13 - Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL

18 - Ford Park Arena - Beaumont, TX

19 - Billy Bob's Texas - Ft. Worth, TX (New Date)

20 - Heart of Oklahoma Expo Center - Shawnee, OK