TED NUGENT - "Of Course We’d All Rather Be Hunting Than Engaged In Political Battles, But Today, They Go Hand-In-Hand"

Motor City Madman, Ted Nugent, isn't only a rock n' roll legend, he's also a pro-hunting patriot... and he’s not afraid to speak his mind. Speaking with Bob Robb for Grand View Outdoors, Ted shares a few of his opinions on some of modern bowhunting’s most important topics. An excerpt follows...

On Politics, Gun Control and Hunting: “A few years ago in hunting camps, I started asking people how many of them voted. When a bunch of them said they did not, I came unglued. I mean, you’ve got to be f’ing kidding me! You’re going to sit here and squawk about more gun restrictions that enhance evildoers and disarm victims, but you don’t vote for people who would stand with us? So I and some friends started Hunter Nation and Hunt The Vote in 2020, which we believe led to about 400,000 more people who believe as we do to get to the polls and vote for our rights, and our lifestyle. Of course we’d all rather be hunting than engaged in political battles, but today, they go hand-in-hand. Hunters must become engaged or we’ll lose our way of life.”

Read more at Grand View Outdoors.

Dates for Ted Nugent's Adios Mofo '23 Tour, with support from Hillbilly Vegas, are listed below. The tour will kick off on July 13 at Hard Rock Live in Orlando, FL and conclude on August 20 at Heart of Oklahoma Expo Center in Shawnee, OK.

Adios Mofo'23 tour dates

July

13 - Hard Rock Live - Orlando, FL

15 - Peabody Auditorium - Daytona Beach, FL

18 - City Hall Live - Brandon, MS

20 - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center - Shipshewana, IN

22 - The Mill - Terre Haute, IN

23 - New Barn Theater - Mt. Vernon, KY

25 - Kodak Center - Rochester, NY

26 - Keswick Theater - Glenside, PA

27 - Penn's Peak - Jim Thorpe, PA

29 - Peoria Civic Center - Peoria, IL

30 - RiverPark Center - Owensboro, KY

August

2 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

3 - American Music Theatre - Lancaster, PA

6 - The Adelphia Music Hall - Marietta, OH

9 - The Temple Theatre - Saginaw, MI

10 - Rose Music Center - Huber Heights, OH

11 - Freedom Hill Ampitheater - Detroit, MI

12 - Des Plaines Theatre - Des Plaines, IL

13 - Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL

14 - Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL

15 - Lexington Village Theatre - Lexington, MI

16 - Lexington Village Theatre - Lexington, MI

18 - Ford Arena (Ford Park) - Beaumont, TX

20 - Heart of Oklahoma Expo Center - Shawnee, OK