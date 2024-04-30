TED NUGENT On EDDIE VAN HALEN And STEVE ROSEN's "Tonechaser" Book - "What He Did During That Solo Was Such A Unique, Tonechasing Extravaganza"; Video

In late 2022, legendary rock journalist Steve Rosen released his long-awaited book about the intimate friendship he shared with the late iconic guitar player, Edward Van Halen. The book is titled Tonechaser - Understanding Edward: My 26-Year Journey With Edward Van Halen and chronicles the writer’s remarkable relationship beginning in 1977 (before the release of Van Halen’s first album) and continuing through 2003.

In the video below, Ted Nugent speaks on Steve Rosen's Tonechaser and his connection to Eddie Van Halen:

In Tonechaser, Rosen - who has previously authored seven other books including biographies on Jeff Beck, Free & Bad Company, Black Sabbath and Randy Rhoads - writes about what it was like being friends with the greatest guitar player in the world. Not an easy task to undertake.

In order to tell the story accurately, Rosen pored over hours of interviews - all fastidiously recorded and catalogued on cassette - and peered deep inside distant memories to create a book unlike any other out there.

The journalist spent many hours with Edward at his own Hollywood Hills guesthouse; up at Van Halen’s 5150 studio; on airplanes, in cars; and even jamming on several occasions with Ed.

There is no other book out there that captures the heart and creativity of the late master instrumentalist. Rosen was Edward’s friend - close friend - for many years and no other writer can lay claim to that title.

Now in it's third edition, you can order the book here.