TED NUGENT On Spending Time With His "Hero" KEITH RICHARDS - "He Was So Drunk And Stoned, He Couldn't Carry On A Conversation" (Video); New August Date Added For "Ted's PorkSlam Hunt"

During a recent interview with Indiepower TV, Ted Nugent discussed his anti-drugs stance. The following is an excerpt, transcribed by Ultimate-Guitar.com:

"I could tell you some stories about so many wonderful heroes that would make fun of me because I wouldn't snort their coke and get drunk," said Nugent . "Keith Moon and Bon Scott and Jimi Hendrix and John Belushi and John Entwistle, and a lot of people I wanted to be friends with. But because I wouldn't get high with them, they just became mean, and then they died."

But there was one exception to the rule: a certain gentleman who has defied modern science and remains alive and well to this very day.

"Now… Keith Richards notwithstanding. [Laughs] I mean, Keith is my hero, and I got to spend a weekend with him in New York at Studio 54. But again, I wanted to talk Chuck Berry and Bo Diddley and Motown with him, because those were his influences 100%. But he was so drunk and stoned, he couldn't carry on a conversation."

