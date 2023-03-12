TED NUGENT Pays Tribute To LYNYRD SKYNYRD Guitarist GARY ROSSINGTON - "We Should All Be Very Thankful That Guys Like Gary Helped Create The Soundtrack For Our Lives"

Original Lynyrd Skynyrd member, guitarist Gary Rossington, passed away on Sunday, March 5, at the age of 71. A number of musicians, including ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons, W.A.S.P. leader Blackie Lawless, Gov't Mule's Warren Haynes, Gregg Allman, and many more are lining up to pay tribute to Rossington, and you can see some of the posts below.

Lynyrd Skynyrd issued the following statement last Sunday (March 5th): "It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today. Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does. Please keep Dale, Mary, Annie and the entire Rossington family in your prayers and respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time."

Ted Nugent paid tribute to Rossington this weekend on his latest installment of The Nightly Nuge, which can be viewed below.

Nugent: ""We just lost Gary Rossington, the great powerful, soaring musical beast of Lynyrd Skynyrd. In the wind, Jeff Beck is still alive; in the wind, Eddie Van Halen is still alive; in the wind, Gary Rossington is still alive. Gary was a great man. He was a kind man, he was a dedicated musician, he had a great work ethic. All the things that makes an American rock solid in the asset column is Gary Rossington. So, God bless him for enriching our lives with his amazing music with the Lynyrd Skynyrd band. But at 71, he went too early. We should all be very thankful that guys like Gary helped create the soundtrack for our lives. But, yeah, he was a good man, a good friend. And boy, we did a lot of concerts together."