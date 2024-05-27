TED NUGENT Performs Live With NIGHT RANGER In Michigan; Fan-Filmed Video

This past Saturday, May 25th, Ted Nugent joined Night Ranger on stage at Optimist Ice Arena in Jackson, Michigan to perform the Damn Yankees song "Coming Of Age", as well as the Nugent classic "Cat Scratch Fever". Amateur-shot video of Ted's appearance can be seen below.

Damn Yankees were an American rock supergroup formed in New York City, in 1989. Consisting of singer/guitarist Tommy Shaw of Styx, singer/bassist Jack Blades of Night Ranger, guitarist Ted Nugent, and drummer Michael Cartellone, they released two albums: their self-titled debut in 1990, and Don't Tread in 1992.

Night Ranger's setlist in Jackson, Michigan was comprised of the following 14 songs:

"(You Can Still) Rock In America"

"Four In The Morning"

"Sing Me Away"

"Rumours In The Air"

"Sentimental Street"

"The Secret Of My Success"

"Night Ranger"

"High Enough"

"Goodbye"

"When You Close Your Eyes"

"Sister Christian"

"Don't Tell Me You Love Me"

"Coming Of Age" (with Ted Nugent)

"Cat Scratch Fever" (with Ted Nugent)

Night Ranger's next show is June 1st in Kannapolis, NC at Village Park Amphitheater. Their complete tour schedule can be found here.