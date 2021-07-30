TED NUGENT Resigns From NRA (National Rifle Association) Board After 26 Years

According to Bloomberg, Ted Nugent is resigning from the board of the National Rifle Association after 26 years.

Nugent, who once recorded a song titled “I Am the NRA,” is stepping down “due to ongoing schedule conflicts,” according to a July 29 memo from General Counsel John Frazer reviewed by Bloomberg News. Nugent, has served on the group’s 76-member board since 1995, according to a website that tracks the gun group.

Representatives for Nugent and the NRA didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment. An outdoor group called Hunter Nation announced earlier this month that Nugent was going to become its national spokesperson. The Trace reported Nugent’s resignation earlier today.

