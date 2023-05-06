TED NUGENT Responds To Cancellation Of Upcoming Alabama Show - "Liars And Haters Drunk On Stupid"

Rock legend Ted Nugent recently announced his final tour, dubbed Adios Mofo '23. He was due to perform at Avondale Brewing Co. in Birmingham, Alabama on July 18th, but according to AL.com the show has been cancelled "amid social media backlash."

About 1,000 comments were posted on Avondale Brewing’s Facebook page after the show was announced, and most of them were bluntly negative. More than 150 comments on the venue’s Instagram page followed suit.

Detractors cited their opposition to Nugent’s far right-wing political views -- which the rocker himself has proudly called “radical” -- and said they wouldn’t support Avondale Brewing Co. in the future if Nugent performed there. They slammed the rocker as homophobic, transphobic, misogynistic, an intolerant hate-monger and more.

Read the complete report here.

Nugent shared a simple message via social media in response:

liars & haters drunk on stupid incapable to debate me-https://t.co/P56ILUnziG — Ted Nugent (@TedNugent) May 5, 2023

With regards to the tour, Nugent issued the following message prior to the cancellation:

"This is 'Adios Mofo'. This is my last tour. Now, I'll always play music. I've got new records I'm gonna make. I can't wait to unleash some of these new songs. The point being is thank you, everybody, for an incredible musical dream. The musical dream will continue but I'm not going on tour anymore because hotels are jail (laughs). The logistics are just too complicated when you have dogs and grandkids and kids and so many other things.

The point is the American Dream has a soundtrack, and with my unbelievable musicians for 65 years, I have created the most fun, titillating, centrally stimulating soundtrack in the history of the world. Like last year, in 2022, Detroit Muscle, this will be the greatest, most intense, tightest, most dynamic, outrageously fun tour of my life. But, 'Adios Mofo'."

Check out Nugent's full statement below.

The updated tour schedule is as follows:

July

12 - Seminole Casino Hotel - Immokalee, FL

13 - Hard Rock Live - Orlando, FL

14 - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hollywood, FL

15 - Peabody Auditorium - Daytona Beach

16 - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Tampa, FL

20 - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center - Shipshewana, IN,

21 - Hollywood Casino - Charles Town, WV

22 - The Mill - Terre Haute, IN

23 - Renfro Valley - New Barn Theater - Mount Vernon, KY

25 - Kodak Center - Rochester, NY26 - Keswick Theater - Glenside, PA

27 - Penn's Peak - Jim Thorpe, PA

28 - Dragway 42 - West Salem, OH

29 - RidgeFest at Freedom Park - Chicago Ridge, IL

30 – RiverPark Center – Owensboro, KY

August

2 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

3 - American Music Theatre - Lancaster, PA

4 - The Meadows Racetrack & Casino - Washington, PA

5 - Clearfield County Fair - Clearfield, PA

6 - The Adelphia Music Hall - Marietta, OH

9 - The Temple Theatre - Saginaw, MI

10 - Rose Music Center - Huber Heights, OH

11 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill - Detroit, MI

12 - Des Plaines Theatre - Des Plaines, IL

13 - Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL

18 - Ford Park Arena - Beaumont, TX

20 - Heart of Oklahoma Expo Center - Shawnee, OK