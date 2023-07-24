TED NUGENT Shares Emotional Video Following Last Wish Conversation With Dying Fan - "It's Unbelievable... And I'm Just A Goofball From Detroit Who Likes To Kill Rabbits With A Bow And Arrow"

Ted Nugent has shared the video below, filmed after he had a "last wish" conversation with a fan who is nearing the end of his battle with esophageal and stomach cancer.

Nugent launched his final tour, dubbed Adios Mofo '23, back on July 12 in Immokalee, Florida. He shared the video below, stating,"Last night was a sonic spiritual bombast baptism by fire! No fun at all! AdiosMofo23 has official begun! Orlando Hard Rock tonight! Who’s comin?!"

Ted Nugent's tour dates are listed below:

July

25 - Kodak Center - Rochester, NY26 - Keswick Theater - Glenside, PA

27 - Penn's Peak - Jim Thorpe, PA

28 - Dragway 42 - West Salem, OH

29 - RidgeFest at Freedom Park - Chicago Ridge, IL

30 - RiverPark Center – Owensboro, KY

August

2 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

3 - American Music Theatre - Lancaster, PA

4 - The Meadows Racetrack & Casino - Washington, PA

5 - Clearfield County Fair - Clearfield, PA

6 - The Adelphia Music Hall - Marietta, OH

9 - The Temple Theatre - Saginaw, MI

10 - Rose Music Center - Huber Heights, OH

11 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill - Detroit, MI

12 - Des Plaines Theatre - Des Plaines, IL

13 - Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL

18 - Ford Park Arena - Beaumont, TX

19 - Billy Bob's Texas - Ft. Worth, TX

20 - Heart of Oklahoma Expo Center - Shawnee, OK