TED NUGENT Shares Recap Video From Opening Night Of Adios Mofo '23 Tour

Rock legend Ted Nugent launched his final tour, dubbed Adios Mofo '23, last night (July 12) at Seminole Casino Hotel in Immokalee, Florida.

Nugent has shared the video below, stating,"Last night was a sonic spiritual bombast baptism by fire! No fun at all! AdiosMofo23 has official begun! Orlando Hard Rock tonight! Who’s comin?!"

Nugent performed the following setlist:

"The Star-Spangled Banner"

"Gonzo"

"Stormtroopin'"

"Paralyzed"

"Free-For-All

"Snakeskin Cowboy"

"Johnny B. Goode"

"Wang Dang Sweet Poontang"

"Come And Take It"

"American Campfire"

"Hey Baby"

"Good Friends And A Bottle Of Wine"

"Fred Bear"

"Cat Scratch Fever"

"Stranglehold"

"Great White Buffalo"

Ted Nugent's tour dates are listed below:

July

13 - Hard Rock Live - Orlando, FL

14 - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hollywood, FL

15 - Peabody Auditorium - Daytona Beach

16 - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Tampa, FL

18 - City Hall Live - Brandon, MS

20 - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center - Shipshewana, IN,

21 - Hollywood Casino - Charles Town, WV

22 - The Mill - Terre Haute, IN

23 - Renfro Valley - New Barn Theater - Mount Vernon, KY

25 - Kodak Center - Rochester, NY26 - Keswick Theater - Glenside, PA

26 - Keswick Theater - Glenside, PA

27 - Penn's Peak - Jim Thorpe, PA

28 - Dragway 42 - West Salem, OH

29 - RidgeFest at Freedom Park - Chicago Ridge, IL

30 - RiverPark Center – Owensboro, KY

August

2 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

3 - American Music Theatre - Lancaster, PA

4 - The Meadows Racetrack & Casino - Washington, PA

5 - Clearfield County Fair - Clearfield, PA

6 - The Adelphia Music Hall - Marietta, OH

9 - The Temple Theatre - Saginaw, MI

10 - Rose Music Center - Huber Heights, OH

11 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill - Detroit, MI

12 - Des Plaines Theatre - Des Plaines, IL

13 - Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL

18 - Ford Park Arena - Beaumont, TX

19 - Billy Bob's Texas - Ft. Worth, TX

20 - Heart of Oklahoma Expo Center - Shawnee, OK