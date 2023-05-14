TED NUGENT Talks Cancelled Alabama Show, Says A New Gig Has Been Booked - "My Haters Are The Dumbest Creatures That Have Ever Slithered" (Video)

Rock legend, Ted Nugent, recently announced his final tour, dubbed Adios Mofo '23. He was due to perform at Avondale Brewing Co. in Birmingham, Alabama on July 18th, but according to AL.com the show was cancelled "amid social media backlash." About 1,000 comments were posted on Avondale Brewing’s Facebook page after the show was announced, and most of them were bluntly negative. More than 150 comments on the venue’s Instagram page followed suit.

Detractors cited their opposition to Nugent’s far right-wing political views -- which the rocker himself has proudly called “radical” -- and said they wouldn’t support Avondale Brewing Co. in the future if Nugent performed there. They slammed the rocker as homophobic, transphobic, misogynistic, an intolerant hate-monger and more.

Read the complete report here.

Nugent shared a simple message via social media in response:

liars & haters drunk on stupid incapable to debate me-https://t.co/P56ILUnziG

— Ted Nugent (@TedNugent) May 5, 2023



He has since followed up with a Nightly Nuge video message discussing the cancellation, revealing that a replacement show has been booked in Mississippi (it has yet to be confirmed). Check it out below.

Nugent: "This year, in 2023, I'm going on tour for the last actual organized tour of my life - Adios Mofo '23' - and I've gotta tell you, the concerts are selling out left and right, except where some freaks who think that men should go into women's bathrooms and locker rooms and who think that comfortably numb is a desirable condition for your children. They have protested. I think there were six snakes - they were serpents - that protested one of my concerts down in Birmingham, Alabama, of all places. We were selling tickets left and right. They canceled the concert, and the Nugent haters, which is the Michael Moore / Hunter Biden fan club, they actually canceled the concert in Birmingham, but an hour later I booked another gig for more money across the border in Mississippi. So when you mess with Uncle Ted, you lose.

My haters are the dumbest creatures that have ever slithered. And the Avondale Brewery in Birmingham, Alabama has been bombarded with good families, really good, good people, a lot of military heroes, a lot of law enforcement heroes and just good working-hard, playing-hard Americans going, 'Boy, are you people stupid. Because I'm gonna go to the Ted Nugent concert that night anyway, just not at your place.' So it's too funny for words."

More tour dates have been added to the itinerary, and you can find the updated tour schedule below. Dangerzone VIP packages are on sale now, here.

Tour dates:

July

12 - Seminole Casino Hotel - Immokalee, FL

13 - Hard Rock Live - Orlando, FL

14 - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hollywood, FL

15 - Peabody Auditorium - Daytona Beach

16 - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Tampa, FL

20 - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center - Shipshewana, IN,

21 - Hollywood Casino - Charles Town, WV

22 - The Mill - Terre Haute, IN

23 - Renfro Valley - New Barn Theater - Mount Vernon, KY

25 - Kodak Center - Rochester, NY26 - Keswick Theater - Glenside, PA

26 - Keswick Theater - Glenside, PA (New Date)

27 - Penn's Peak - Jim Thorpe, PA

28 - Dragway 42 - West Salem, OH

29 - RidgeFest at Freedom Park - Chicago Ridge, IL

30 - RiverPark Center – Owensboro, KY

August

2 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

3 - American Music Theatre - Lancaster, PA

4 - The Meadows Racetrack & Casino - Washington, PA

5 - Clearfield County Fair - Clearfield, PA

6 - The Adelphia Music Hall - Marietta, OH

9 - The Temple Theatre - Saginaw, MI

10 - Rose Music Center - Huber Heights, OH

11 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill - Detroit, MI

12 - Des Plaines Theatre - Des Plaines, IL

13 - Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL

18 - Ford Park Arena - Beaumont, TX

19 - Billy Bob's Texas - Ft. Worth, TX (New Date)

20 - Heart of Oklahoma Expo Center - Shawnee, OK