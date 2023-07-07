TED NUGENT Talks Retirement From Touring - "I Think My Grandparenting Responsibilities Are More Important Now Than Ever" (Video)

Rock legend Ted Nugent recently announced his final tour, dubbed Adios Mofo '23. In a video message shared back in April, which can be viewed below, Nugent said:

"This is 'Adios Mofo'. This is my last tour. Now, I'll always play music. I've got new records I'm gonna make. I can't wait to unleash some of these new songs. The point being is thank you, everybody, for an incredible musical dream. The musical dream will continue but I'm not going on tour anymore because hotels are jail (laughs). The logistics are just too complicated when you have dogs and grandkids and kids and so many other things.

The point is the American Dream has a soundtrack, and with my unbelievable musicians for 65 years, I have created the most fun, titillating, centrally stimulating soundtrack in the history of the world. Like last year, in 2022, Detroit Muscle, this will be the greatest, most intense, tightest, most dynamic, outrageously fun tour of my life. But, 'Adios Mofo'."

Check out Nugent's full statement below.

Nugent guested on THAT Rocks!, hosted by Eddie Trunk, Jim Florentine and Don Jamieson, on July 6th, and during the interview he discussed his decision to retire from touring.

Nugent: "Of course I will (miss it). But again, I won't miss it because I'll still do it; I'm not going out for months or even weeks. I'll do the occasional special events. I do a lot of corporate stuff. Yeah, I'm an energized son of a bitch, but I am 75, and I'm not swinging from ropes and I'm not wearing a loincloth, and I'm not jumping off the amplifiers with my new knees. So I will miss it, but, again, I've got 12 grandkids and I don't wanna go away someday and not make an imprint on them, teach them about the important things in life. In a world that's really gone really stupid, I think my grandparenting responsibilities are more important now than ever."

Tour dates:

July

12 - Seminole Casino Hotel - Immokalee, FL

13 - Hard Rock Live - Orlando, FL

14 - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hollywood, FL

15 - Peabody Auditorium - Daytona Beach

16 - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Tampa, FL

18 - City Hall Live - Brandon, MS

20 - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center - Shipshewana, IN,

21 - Hollywood Casino - Charles Town, WV

22 - The Mill - Terre Haute, IN

23 - Renfro Valley - New Barn Theater - Mount Vernon, KY

25 - Kodak Center - Rochester, NY26 - Keswick Theater - Glenside, PA

26 - Keswick Theater - Glenside, PA

27 - Penn's Peak - Jim Thorpe, PA

28 - Dragway 42 - West Salem, OH

29 - RidgeFest at Freedom Park - Chicago Ridge, IL

30 - RiverPark Center – Owensboro, KY

August

2 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

3 - American Music Theatre - Lancaster, PA

4 - The Meadows Racetrack & Casino - Washington, PA

5 - Clearfield County Fair - Clearfield, PA

6 - The Adelphia Music Hall - Marietta, OH

9 - The Temple Theatre - Saginaw, MI

10 - Rose Music Center - Huber Heights, OH

11 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill - Detroit, MI

12 - Des Plaines Theatre - Des Plaines, IL

13 - Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL

18 - Ford Park Arena - Beaumont, TX

19 - Billy Bob's Texas - Ft. Worth, TX

20 - Heart of Oklahoma Expo Center - Shawnee, OK